ATLANTIC BEACH — Town officials will receive an update on the public safety building project Monday.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council will meet for its regular meeting in the town hall boardroom and online via Zoom.
The council is scheduled to receive an update from Hobgood Architects and Thomas Construction on the status of the public safety building project. Representatives from the architect firm and construction company will discuss with the council the initial control budget for the project and the subcontractor pre-qualification policy.
The proposed public safety building will replace the existing town hall, police station, fire station and former public works building and be built on the same site. The proposed complex will house the town administration, fire/EMS and police staff.
Due to social distancing restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, there will be limited seating in the boardroom for the meeting. Residents and others who wish to participate in the meeting may join via Zoom. Information on how to access the meeting online is available on the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.