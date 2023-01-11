EMERALD ISLE — The fourth annual Emerald Isle Fall Fishing Tournament, held Sept. 17 was so successful the tournament committee was able to present $15,000 to the town and will also award $18,000 in scholarships later this spring to six deserving high school seniors ($3,000 each).
Mark Taylor, a town commissioner and founder of the tournament, presented two checks – one for $5,000 and one for $10,000 – to town officials during the board of commissioners’ monthly meeting Tuesday night in the meeting room beside the police department.
The $5,000 check, Taylor said, will help the town with the cost of maintenance dredging to support safer navigation for boaters.
The $10,000 check, he said, will help the town pay the costs of continuing education of fulltime employees “to help better serve our community.”
“This is our first year being able to give back to our town staff that helps us put on our tournament,” the commissioner added.
During the meeting, Taylor thanked the town for its support of the annual fall event and thanked sponsors for the funding and provision of prizes and participants for the registration fees.
All registration fees are paid back 100% in prize money and other awards. All sponsor money is donated to two causes, the scholarship fund and the fund to help the town pay for periodic dredging of Bogue Inlet, the passage from the Intracoastal Waterway to the ocean at the western end of town.
The money for town employees was new this year.
There were also live and silent auctions to raise money for those purposes.
“It’s a one-day fishing tournament,” Taylor said, but a yearlong effort by many people to make it happen. And, he added, “We had a highly successful auction.”
Mayor Jason Holland thanked Taylor, sponsors, participants, the tournament committee and the volunteers who worked at the event for helping the town.
“This is Mark’s baby,’” he said. “It is unparalleled the amount of work he puts into this.”
As for the scholarships, the application process is open. Interested students at Carteret County high schools, as well as at Swansboro High School in Onslow County, can learn more and apply by visiting the tournament website at https://eifishing.com/. Applicants can also reach out to their high school guidance counselors.
“Fishing and our local waterways are the number one reason people visit Emerald Isle,” according to Taylor. “We wish to encourage our local students who wish to study the marine sciences to come back home after school and help the community in furthering our education on the oceans, sounds and the incredible variety of wildlife inhabiting our area.
“Historically, the town has contributed general tax revenues for navigational dredging of Emerald Isle. The allocation of fishing tournament proceeds for future dredging will enable the town to reduce the reliance on town tax revenues for this work and will also promote more cost-effective dredging practices in the future.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.