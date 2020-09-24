County confirms 3 COVID-19 cases Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — Officials reported three additional cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County Thursday, bringing the overall total to 718 cases since March.
Of the total cases confirmed as of Thursday, 53 are reportedly considered active, while 659 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Six Carteret County residents have died from complications related to COVID-19.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City increased to four, up from two reported Wednesday.
In addition, Carteret County Schools reported no additional cases linked to the public school system Thursday. To date, the school system has reported 24 COVID-19 cases connected to schools.
Health providers have reportedly conducted 8,490 COVID-19 tests, with 193 test results pending Thursday.
The county provides COVID-19 case updates on its website, carteretcountync.gov, by about 4 p.m. weekdays. The county also posts information on the Carteret County health department and government Facebook pages.
