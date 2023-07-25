EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle continues to work on stormwater management projects throughout the town and is seeking bids for projects on Cedar Street, Bogue Inlet Drive and Old Ferry Road.
The town has received Federal Environmental Management Agency funds in the wake of Hurricane Florence, which flooded many areas of town in September 2018.
In addition, many areas flooded during heavy rainstorms before the hurricane and since it, and town engineers from Moffatt & Nichol have compiled a list of areas where improvements are needed.
The town wants sealed bids for these newest projects by 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Emerald Isle sought bids for the Cedar Street project in late 2022, however, the bids came in much higher than expected and the town at that time had to postpone approval of some of the work, including Cedar Street.
Town Manager Matt Zapp said at the time the high bids were the result of “uncertainty in the supply chain, recent historic inflation, lack of qualified contractors and a tight bidding market.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.