CAPE CARTERET — After a one-hour closed session during a special meeting in town hall and online via GoToMeeting, Cape Carteret commissioners voted unanimously in open session Wednesday afternoon to hire Frank Rush as its new town manager.
Mayor Will Baker said Rush, who was manager of Emerald Isle for more than 17 years, will get a salary of $150,00 per year.
”I’m ecstatic,” he said.
After the announcement, Rush said in the meeting he was happy to accept the job and felt blessed,
“I want to thank you all for your confidence,” he said to the commissioners and a small audience after the vote. “I’m happy to be here, and I look forward to working with everyone.”
After more than 17 years as a widely acclaimed successful Emerald Isle manager, Rush resigned that post in October 2018 to become manager of South Lake Tahoe, Calif. He resigned that position in January 2020 to become manager of Big Bear Lake, Calif.
However, he left that position in March and returned to Emerald Isle and quickly was hired as interim manager in Cape Carteret to fill in after Zach Steffey resigned, effective June 17.
When he left Emerald Isle, Rush was earning a salary of a little more than $140,000. When he was hired in Big Bear Lake, his salary was $235,000.
Steffey is now manager of Franklinton, a town near Raleigh. He accepted that job in part because he has family in the area.
Steffey’s salary in Cape Carteret this year was about $75,000.
