Towns consider future of virtual meetings, impact of practice

BOGUE BANKS — Many local governments have added online participation to their public meetings, but that may end alongside Gov. Roy Cooper’s ongoing state of emergency.
Since Gov. Cooper declared a state of emergency in late March 2020, due to the coronsvirus pandemic, many local governments and other public bodies have been meeting online with peer-to-peer streaming services like Webinar and Zoom, authorized under SOE law. Even with restrictions on public meeting attendance lifted, many town governments have continued to use remote technology to some degree. However, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill law professor said in Coates’ Canons, a UNC School of Government blog used to disseminate legal information on local government issues, local governments may have to stop allowing public officials to remotely participate.
Lawrence Distinguished Professor of Public Law and Government Dr. Frayda Bluestein wrote July 6 in Coates’ Canons that streaming meetings and accepting public comments remotely may continue after the SOE ends, but taking action remotely is a different matter.
“Although the open meetings law recognizes electronic meetings as official meetings, before the SOE law there was no clear statutory authority for elected board members to participate remotely,” Dr. Bluestein said. “It seems to me that after the SOE law expires, city and county governing boards will have no clear authority to participate in remote meetings at all.”
One municipal government in Carteret County is working on a draft set of rules to streamline its meeting process, including the incorporation of remote participation. Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper announced at the regular council meeting July 26 staff sent council members copies of the draft for review.
Town manager David Walker said Friday in an interview with the News-Times the council has been adjusting to remote meeting.
“I think we’ve gotten used to it,” he said. “With things like major (property) rezonings, we’ve had a lot of interested people tuning in. I think it’s worked fairly well.”
Mr. Walker said he thinks increased use of remote meeting technology is “a sign of the times” and is “basically for” allowing virtual meeting for local governments.
“I like as many people present as possible for discussions,” he said. “I think you do lose something in the personal exchange (with remote participants), but it’s something to get used to.”
Some local governments have been using remote meeting technology since before the pandemic, though many seem to prefer in-person meetings. Pine Knoll Shores town manager Brian Kramer said his board of commissioners has held in-person meetings since June.
“I’m very confident the board prefers this,” he said. “I think the feeling is that online meetings, while prudent, aren’t ideal for interaction.”
Mr. Kramer went on to say while he hasn’t heard any comments from the public about online meetings, in his opinion “no one likes them.”
“I think the PKS citizens know that meeting like this wasn’t perfect, but given the pandemic it was the best option we had to continue board of commissioner meetings, budget planning, committee/commission meetings and all the other activity of local government,” he said.
While public officials might lose the ability to meet remotely when the SOE ends, there’s no timeline. Gov. Cooper’s press secretary, Jordan Monaghan, said in regard to the ongoing SOE, “The governor is laser focused on getting more North Carolinians vaccinated and the Sate of Emergency provides the legal and regulatory structure for much of this effort.
“This pandemic is not over,” Mr. Monaghan said. “We need to keep working to get more people vaccinated and can’t limit our options on that front.”
In response to questions about remote participation at local government meetings, Mr. Monaghan referenced several Coates’ Canons posts, which he said “reflect the opinion and analysis of the N.C School of Government.”
Among the posts was one written March 20, 2020, by UNC Albert and Gladys Hall Coates Distinguished Term Associate Professor of Public Law and Government Dr. Trey Allen. In his post, Dr. Allen addresses a major sticking point of remote meeting participation: board members failing to vote while participating remotely.
“Council members and county commissioners have a statutory duty to vote, except when they’ve been excused from voting for a legally permissible reason,” he said.
Under 2020 session law, council members attending meetings electronically during an SOE who fail to vote without excuse will have their votes default to “yes” as long as they don’t lose their connection to the meeting. If they do, it counts as abstaining.
Even with this measure in place, Dr. Allen said there are practical issues.
“The other board members have no way of immediately knowing whether the member’s virtual departure was deliberate,” he said. “In my view, the charitable approach would be for the remaining members to assume technical difficulties and excuse the member. A council may even want to provide in its local default ‘yes’ rule that, when a connection with a remote member is lost, the member should be excused unless grounds exist for thinking that (they) left the meeting on purpose.”
Garbled communication is another concern Dr. Allen raised. He said if the method used is a conference call or another non-visual means of communication, it may not be apparent if remote participants say “yes” or “no.”
“To avoid that problem, the mayor should call on the member and ask him to state his vote,” Dr. Allen said.
Determining a quorum in a meeting with remote participants is another concern. Dr. Bluenstein referenced in her July 6 post an earlier post of hers written Aug. 20, 2013, which summarized several points regarding remote meeting participation. In it, one of the key points made was state law is unclear on whether or not an elected board has a quorum for a meeting if one or more members are participating remotely.
“The legal risk of allowing remote participation is low if there are enough members who are physical present to constitute a quorum, or if the meeting involves only discussion and no action is taken,” she said. “As a practical matter, even if a vote is taken, the risk of a challenge is minimal unless the remote participant casts the deciding vote.
Dr. Bluenstein went on to say local governments have some discretion when it comes to allowing remote participation for elected officials.
“A board member doesn’t have a right to participate remotely,” she said. “It’s up to the board to decide whether and under what circumstances to allow it.”
