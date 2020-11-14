Emerald Isle eyes CARES funds for communication improvements

EMERALD ISLE — The town is moving closer to improving communications, in person and online, during board of commissioners’ meetings as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Town Manager Matt Zapp told the board Tuesday night during its monthly meeting on GoToWebinar he plans to use about $85,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) money from the federal government to purchase items such as new microphones and other sound equipment, cameras and multiple television monitors for the commissioners' boardroom.
The planned expenditure comes amid concerns expressed by media and town residents about being unable to hear and see commissioners during the online board meetings, which began in the spring and now appear likely to continue for some time.
In fact, the meeting room and other Emerald Isle buildings remain closed to the public indefinitely in the wake of an employee testing positive for COVID-19 last month.
“We’re in the process of gathering all the data and information” to decide exactly what to purchase, Mr. Zapp told commissioners during his report near the end of the board meeting.
The purchases and installation of the new equipment should play out over the next 45 days, the manager said, and the end result will be better online meetings and better sound and visibility for those who attend in-person meetings once they resume.
The plan has been in the works for weeks, but has been delayed some by that positive virus test and limited public access to town buildings.
“We’re trying to do it as expediently as we can,” Mr. Zapp said.
There currently is one television monitor in the meeting room, behind where the town commissioners sit, but some residents have said it is difficult to see. Mr. Zapp said he plans to put a monitor on all four walls in the room so everyone will be near one.
The ceiling in the meeting room will be lowered to accommodate wiring for the new systems, the manager added, and that alone should help improve the sound quality.
Mr. Zapp also told the board during the meeting he plans to move forward in the near future with seeking applications for a town public information officer.
The position and funds for it are included in the 2020-21 budget, which went into effect July 1, but the application process was delayed by the pandemic.
Commissioners told the manager they were glad he is moving forward with a plan to more clearly get the town’s “message” out in traditional media and on social media, efforts that take up a good bit of some existing staffers’ time.
“I have no objection,” Commissioner Jim Normile said. “I think we should have one (public information officer) here.”
Mayor Eddie Barber agreed.
“I think there is a real need for one,” he said.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
