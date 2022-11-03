From left, French Chef Alain Capelle demonstrates a food preparation technique Wednesday to Carteret Community College culinary students Joseph Parr and Nami Kitajo during a visit to the college’s Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center. (Cheryl Burke photo)
MOREHEAD CITY — Two French chefs cooked up excitement Wednesday at Carteret Community College as they shared their skills with culinary and baking and pastry students, as well as high school students interested in food-related careers.
Carteret Community College student Hannah LeClair prepares a pastry Wednesday that was part of a meal created during a visit by French chefs to the campus. (Cheryl Burke photo)
French Chef Arnaud Hianne lifts a dessert he helped Carteret Community College baking and pastry students, as well as high school students, prepare Wednesday during a visit to the CCC Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center. (Cheryl Burke photo)
French Chef Alain Capelle, left, demonstrates a cutting technique Wednesday as county high school students watch during a visit to the Carteret Community College Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center. (Cheryl Burke photo)
French chefs, from left, Chef Arnaud Hianne and Chef Alain Capelle discuss preparation techniques for a dish they helped students prepare during a visit Wednesday to the Carteret Community College Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center. (Cheryl Burke photo)
As county high school culinary students observe, French Chef Alain Capelle prepares a French dish during a visit Wednesday to the Carteret Community College Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Carteret Community College culinary student Ashlee Arrendondo, left, assists French Chef Arnaud Hianne with a translation app as he discusses food preparation during a visit to the college on Wednesday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A Carteret Community College baking and pastry student helps prepare a French dessert that was created during a visit by French chefs to the campus on Wednesday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
French Chef Arnaud Hianne prepares a French dessert Wednesday during a visit to the Carteret Community College Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center. (Cheryl Burke photo)
A Carteret Community College baking and pastry student helps prepare a sponge cake for a dessert dish during a visit by French chefs to the campus on Wednesday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
French Chef Alain Capelle, left, oversees the creation of a meal Wednesday as Carteret Community College culinary student Joseph Parr assists. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Chef Alain Capelle, owner of L’auberge de l’hermitage, and Chef Arnaud Hianne, owner of Au Gre des Sens, both award-winning restaurants in Northern France, arrived Oct. 26 and will be in the county until Friday.
Their visit is part of an exchange program between the CCC culinary and hospitality arts program and French Escoffier chefs, who are top chefs in France. The program involves CCC culinary arts or baking and pastry students spending five weeks in France each year working with various Escoffier chefs.
Periodically, some of the chefs visit the college. This is the first time in several years that chefs have visited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This is the first visit to CCC for Chef Hianne, who will be one of the new chefs taking over the program from Chef Capelle, who plans to soon retire.
Chef Hianne said he was excited about the opportunity to work with students.
“I like the idea of teaching young people and transmitting our knowledge,” he said with the help of a translation phone app.
Chef Capelle, who helped establish the exchange program 16 years ago with CCC, said he’s enjoyed his visits with the college and students they have sent to France.
“I am here for the school,” he said. “I wanted to get American students to France. I am here this year to introduce the new chef that will be working with students and taking over the program when I retire. It’s very important for students to come to France.”
The chefs worked with CCC students and 60 culinary and baking and pastry students from the county’s three high schools to prepare two French desserts as well as main entrees and appetizers. The group enjoyed the fruit of their labors at a luncheon in the CCC Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center.
Five stations were set up in the culinary building, where students were assigned various aspects of food preparation and presentation. They included two baking and pastry areas, an entrée station, an appetizer station and front of the house station.
The two chefs, with assistance from CCC chefs and instructors, worked with students to prepare a unique chocolate éclair, sponge cake, cauliflower soup, and dishes that included chicken and shrimp.
CCC culinary student Joseph Parr said he was excited to work with the French chefs and plans to apply for the exchange program.
“Seeing the experience these chefs bring, even with the language barriers, is really impressive,” he said.
CCC culinary student Ashlee Arrendondo, agreed, saying she also plans to apply for the exchange program.
“It would be a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn from the best chefs there are,” she said.
Students who travel to France are responsible to help prepare meals for the college’s Ecoffier dinner series, which is presented each year to help raise funds to send the next group of students to France the following year. Up to four students can go on the trips. The dinners are planned for January, February, March and April, and tickets are currently on sale through the college’s foundation.
As well as benefitting CCC students, the top chefs worked with high school students. Some, like Croatan High School sophomore Jose Vazquez Najar, hope to one day prepare their own unique cuisine.
“I want to travel the world and learn new cuisine,” Jose said. “This is a very good opportunity, but I am getting a little lost when they speak French. I speak English and Spanish, but don’t understand French.”
Croatan High School culinary and hospitality arts teacher Robyn Stafford said she was grateful to be able to bring 20 of her students to the college to spend time with the chefs and visit the CCC Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center.
“This is a great opportunity for these kids to see this building and spend time with the chefs,” she said. “It’s also a great opportunity for them to see another culture and how they do things.”
CCC instructor Chef James Clarkson said the college enjoys hosting the French chefs and high school students.
“This is a great opportunity to expose these students at a young age to the enthusiasm of the craft and what we offer at the college,” Chef Clarkson said.
For Chef Shana Olmstead, chairperson of the CCC hospitality and culinary arts program, the chefs’ visits are more than about teaching.
“Our partnership with these folks goes back a long way,” she said. “Our relationship with them is more like they are our French family.”
