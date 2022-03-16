Glad Tidings
Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City will host the 2022 North Carolina International Pentecostal Holiness Church Women’s Ministries Retreat Friday and Saturday.
The Friday registration will take place 4 to 7 p.m., with the service beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Saturday registration will be 8:15 to 8:45 a.m., with the service beginning at 9 a.m. The registration fee is $20 per person for one or both services.
The retreat speaker is the Rev. Beth Stephens-Johnson of Beth Stephens Ministries. Ms. Stephens is an evangelist who has spoken at thousands of camp meetings, women and youth conferences and for many various groups. She and her husband Curt serve as lead pastors at North Griffin Congregational Holiness Church in Griffin, Ga.
St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal
St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church in Salter Path will hold two free events Friday, March 25.
Beginning at 6 p.m., the church will officially dedicate and rename their art gallery as the Bradford Gallery at St. Francis by the Sea. This name change honors Tim Bradford, who created the art gallery for the church in 2008 and has served as its curator since the installation.
Since its inception, the gallery has hosted over 150 art exhibitions of local artists. The evening will begin with a short litany of dedication honoring Mr. Bradford and will showcase artwork that he painted and created that is currently hanging in the gallery. A wine and cheese social will follow the short dedication service.
Following the art gallery dedication, everyone will be invited upstairs for a piano concert by Dayton Vesper at 7 p.m. Mr. Vesper will perform the works of Brahms, Schumann, Grieg, Liszt and Chopin on the church Steinway piano. He has been an active piano solo recitalist in the coastal Carolinas for many years and is a product of the Carteret County public school system. He received a Bachelor of Music degree from East Carolina University in piano performance and pedagogy.
First UMC
First United Methodist Church in Morehead City will hold an Easter egg hunt with a cookout and concert at Camp Albemarle at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9. The church will offer a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 14. The church will hold a Service of Tenebrae at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, in the sanctuary. The church will also offer a floral cross in the courtyard from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 15.
Services on Easter Sunday, April 17, will include a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. in the courtyard, worship services at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and a contemporary worship service at 9:45 a.m. in The Rise Fellowship Hall.
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea will offer special services for the Easter season. The church will hold a Good Friday service with silent prayer and community 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 15.
Easter services on Sunday, April 17, will include a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. on the church grounds. A breakfast, in the courtyard fellowship hall, will follow the service. The regular worship service will begin at 10 a.m.
Newport Baptist
Newport Baptist Church will host a community Easter egg hunt and free hot dog lunch 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16, at the Newport Community Park. Children up to 12 years old are welcome.
