District attorney announces Morehead City man, 2 others sentenced on drug distribution charges

BEAUFORT — District Attorney Scott Thomas and Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck announced Thursday several individuals were recently sentenced to prison in Carteret County Superior Court for drug trafficking offenses.
According to a release from Mr. Thomas’ office, William David Haigh, 41, of Hubert, Paul Jeranda Delgatto, 47, of Morehead City, and Devior Damatrey Dunlap, 36, of Havelock, were each sentenced to prison for drug distribution.
Mr. Haigh pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking cocaine and received a sentence of 70 to 102 months in prison and a $100,000 fine.
Mr. Delgatto pleaded guilty to one count of sale of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to sell or distribute methamphetamine and was ordered to serve consecutive sentences totaling 36 to 62 months in prison.
Mr. Dunlap pleaded guilty to one count of sale of cocaine and one count of sale of methadone and was sentenced to 34 to 62 months in prison.
Superior Court Judge Thomas Wilson sentenced Mr. Haigh and Mr. Dunlap, and Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser sentenced Mr. Delgatto. The cases were prosecuted in court by assistant district attorneys Ashley Eatmon and David Spence.
The release goes on to say Mr. Haigh’s convictions stem from a two-county car chase that began when detectives with the CCSO attempted to pull him over in the area of Stella. Mr. Haigh fled in his 2003 Honda Accord, leading officers on a 9-mile chase that ended with Mr. Haigh being taken into custody in Onslow County with the assistance of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.
During the chase, as he crossed the Stella bridge, Mr. Haigh tossed drugs from his vehicle and collided with pursuing law enforcement vehicles before he eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a ditch near Brighttown and Riggs roads in Onslow County. A subsequent search of Mr. Haigh’s vehicle led to detectives recovering methamphetamine, heroin mixed with fentanyl, marijuana, prescription medication and almost $4,200.
The bag of drugs thrown out on the Stella bridge was also recovered, and the CCSO submitted it to the N.C. State Crime Lab for an analysis that confirmed the substance was 31.55 grams of cocaine, leading to charges of trafficking cocaine by possession and trafficking cocaine by transportation. At the time of his conviction and sentence in Carteret County, Mr. Haigh was serving a sentence for fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and other drug charges out of Onslow County.
Mr. Delgatto’s convictions resulted from an investigation by the CCSO’s narcotics unit, during which an informant working under the supervision of sheriff’s deputies reportedly conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Mr. Delgatto in the parking lot of a shopping center in Newport.
Finally, Mr. Dunlap was charged following a controlled purchase overseen by detectives from the Morehead City Police Department. He allegedly sold cocaine and methadone to a confidential informant at his residence off Macon Court in Morehead City.
