MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County health officials announced Wednesday that children as young as six months can now receive pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the county health department.
This follows the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on June 17. The vaccine also received approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the NC Department of Health and Human Services.
Currently, Pfizer’s three-dose pediatric vaccine is available at the county health department. Pfizer vaccines for children ages 6 months to 4 years are administered in a three-dose primary series. The first two doses are administered three weeks apart, followed by a third dose administered eight weeks after the second dose.
Many area providers and pharmacies are providing vaccines to those under 5 years old. Due to current regulations, children under 3 years of age are not able to be vaccinated by a pharmacist.
Parents and guardians of children who do not have an established medical provider can visit MySpot.nc.gov to search for a nearby vaccine provider.
The health department is currently offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to those who are eligible.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling 252-728-8550, option 2.
For more information about vaccines, boosters or any other COVID-19 related questions, call the health department at 252-728-8550 or visit carteretcountync.gov/836/Health-Department.
