JACKSONVILLE — The national nonprofit Hope For The Warriors (HOPE) recently granted 12 veterans wishes in its 2023 Warrior’s Wish class.
As one of the organization’s first established programs, the Warrior’s Wish program fulfills a desire for a better quality of life beyond recovery or supports a quest for life-gratifying endeavors for those who have sustained severe physical and psychological wounds in the line of duty.
For over 16 years, Hope For The Warriors has assisted over 159,000 veterans, service members and military families through a variety of support programs focused on providing financial, career and educational stability; physical and emotional strength; and social support that builds community.
Since 2006, Hope For The Warriors has provided over $2.5 million in grants, assisting with 271 wishes.
The 2023 class of Warrior’s Wish recipients includes grants to expand hobbies, provide adaptive sporting and exercise equipment, much-needed family time and more:
Powered Paramotor Glider to assist an Army National Guard veteran to pay it forward to pilot other veterans in hopes to bring peace and joy from soaring in the air as it does for him.
E-bikes for Nevada and Texas veterans to get outside with ease, together with their families.
Camera and GoPro for an Arizona-based Army veteran with a goal of advancing his photography passion through a photojournalism degree program, allowing him to find himself and sharing photography skills with his daughter.
Traeger grill for a Georgia Army veteran to pursue his passion for smoking and grilling.
Oracle Crossbow for a Minnesota-based Army veteran to again enjoy the wilderness alleviating some symptoms of his PTSD and anxiety.
Treadmills for two female veterans in Texas and Illinois to have the ability to train year-round for marathons.
Family trip for an Army veteran and his family to make meaningful memories with his children as he undergoes intensive medical treatment.
Kayaks and supplies for an Air Force/Air National Guard veteran allowing him and his wife time on the water with a specific kayak that accommodates his physical needs.
Shed and woodworking tools for a Marine/Army veteran with a goal of supporting veterans with wooden bird houses, spending quality time with his son and embracing the solace of working in his shed listening to country music.
T-shirt printing equipment for a New Jersey-based Army veteran to begin a small t-shirt business assisting local nonprofits and schools while spending quality time with his son.
“Each year, we’re honored to grant these wishes for veterans across the county,’ said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “We know the value and the benefits of exercise and hobbies, in particular how they assist veterans and their families recovering from physical and mental wounds from serving. Our goal with the Warrior’s Wish program is to encourage and embrace the goals of the recipients so they can continue to thrive in their communities.”
Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a foundation of stability, strength and community for post-9/11 veterans, servicemembers and military families. One of the nonprofit’s first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded 232 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
