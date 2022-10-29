MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care has seen a spike in people testing positive for flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a respiratory virus that is being reported in mainly young children and infants in communities across the nation.
Michelle Lee, community relations marketing director for the hospital, said while they are also seeing cases of COVID-19, the majority of those being tested have been positive for flu and RSV.
“Patients testing positive for COVID-19 has decreased to 5%, but flu and RSV positive testing has significantly increased,” she said in an email Oct. 27. “Over the last two weeks, patients testing positive for flu was up to 26%, and patients testing positive for RSV was up to 13%.”
Lee said there are “several patients hospitalized with each illness.”
She reported that since Oct. 16, the hospital has admitted three patients with RSV, four with flu A and seven with COVID-19.
For now, she said the hospital is operating under a Moderate Risk Limited Access level of operations, and universal masking remains in place.
She encouraged residents to get their flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster now to help prevent the spread of those viruses. As of now, there is no vaccine for RSV, but clinical trials are underway.
Lee had other recommendations as well to stop the spread of viruses.
“Stay home if you are sick,” she said. “Do not visit the hospital unless absolutely necessary. Remember, the emergency department is for emergencies only.”
Carteret County Health Department Nursing Director Kim Davis said as of Oct. 26, there are no official outbreaks of flu being reported in nursing facilities, schools and other congregate facilities.
“To define an outbreak, there would have to be five or more cases of lab confirmed positive flu before that is reported to us either in a school, nursing facility, jails and other congregate facilities,” Davis said. “When a possible outbreak is reported to us, our communicable disease nurse works with them to ensure they are following all infection control measures and enters the information into the state system as an outbreak. The facility would be considered cleared of the outbreak once they have been 7 days without a new positive flu case.”
As for RSV, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is a respiratory virus that normally causes mild, cold-like symptoms.
“The early symptoms of COVID, RSV and the flu can look similar for many children, including: congestion, cough, muscle aches, runny nose, headache, and fever. The virus can infect anyone and typically runs a week or two, but it can have a severe impact on younger children and older adults,” Davis said.
RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, daycares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus. It’s back again, and doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals.
Everyone can get RSV. But it causes the most threat to infants, older adults and other vulnerable people who can get serious airway and lung infections.
Among U.S. children under age 5, RSV typically leads to 58,000 hospitalizations and up to 500 deaths in a year. For adults 65 and older, RSV causes 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths yearly.
As to why there is such a RSV surge so early, medical experts say the virus is encountering a highly vulnerable population of babies and children who were sheltered from common bugs during the pandemic lockdowns.
Immune systems might not be as prepared to fight the virus after more than two years of masking, which offered protection, according to Dr. Elizabeth Mack of Medical University of South Carolina.
U.S. health officials have also noted a rise this month in national reports of respiratory illnesses, which they say is at least partly due to the early spread of flu in much of the South. Last week, more than 7,000 tests came back positive for RSV, according to CDC figures. That's more than in previous surges.
There’s no specific treatment for RSV, so it's a matter of managing symptoms and letting the virus run its course. Doctors may prescribe oral steroids or an inhaler to make breathing easier. In serious cases, patients in the hospital may get oxygen, a breathing tube or a ventilator.
Medical experts say the best way to prevent the spread of viruses is to wash hands thoroughly and stay home when sick.
Regarding COVID-19 cases in the county, Davis said as of Oct. 26 there were 16 active cases, with a 3% positivity rate, the lowest it has been “in a very long time and lower than the state threshold of 5.” However, there are many people using home test kits for COVID-19 and not reporting results to health officials.
To learn more about RSV symptoms, care, transmission and prevention, go to cdc.gov/rsv/index.html. To learn more about the flu, go to https://flu.ncdhhs.gov/ or to the CDC national flu surveillance page at https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/usmap.htm.
(The Associated Press contributed to this article)
