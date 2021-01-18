Coastal conservation nonprofit to hold virtual ‘Fresh and Salty Shindig’

MOREHEAD CITY — Local environmentalists and others are invited to join Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Thursday to learn more about its work to project clean water.
CCRW announced it will host its Fresh and Salty Shindig at 6 p.m. online via Zoom to tell participants about its work to protect clean water and how you can get involved. Interested participants may join the event by emailing CRW program coordinator Rebecca Drohan at RebeccaD@coastalcarolinariverwatch.org.
CCRW is a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the quality of water and quality of life in coastal North Carolina. It’s the parent organization of the Crystal Coast Waterkeeper and White Oak New-Riverkeeper Alliance.
According to CCRW, the Fresh and Salty Shindig gets its name from “the fresh and salty water systems of Carteret County and Onslow County.”
“In this region, CCRW serves a total of 320 miles of rivers and streams, 129 miles of coastline (and) 149,104 acres of estuary,” the nonprofit said. “CCRW protects these waters through water quality advocacy, pollution investigation, water monitoring, environmental education, litter cleanups and collaboration with various organizations, municipalities, universities and researchers committed to improving our local watersheds.”
According to the announcement, participants in the virtual event will hear about CCRW projects, such as water quality for fisheries, pollution campaigns and equity in the environment. Riverwatch invites the public to participate in committees designed to further its mission to preserve and enhance local waterways.
“Attendees will hear about each committee and have the opportunity to join these efforts,” CCRW said. “Additionally, all attendees will be entered in prize drawings occurring throughout the event.”
More information about CCRW is available online at the website coastalcarolinariverwatch.org.
