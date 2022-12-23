MOREHEAD CITY — The 30-day public comment period on North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application and conservation plan to address sturgeon and sea turtle interactions in the state’s estuarine anchored gill net fishery begins today.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries submitted the ITP application to the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) Office of Protected Resources on Dec. 2.The Notice of Receipt and request for public comments has been published in the Federal Register.
The public may review and download the application at https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/national/endangered-species-conservation/incidental-take-permits and at http://www.regulations.gov.
Public comments may be submitted electronically via the Federal eRulemaking Portal http://www.regulations.gov.
Enter [NOAA-NMFS-2022-0115] in the search box. Click on the “Comment Now!” icon, complete the required fields, and enter or attach your comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.