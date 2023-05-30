ATLANTIC BEACH — A coastal storm dampened the crowds at county beaches on Memorial Day weekend, which is the traditional start of the summer tourist season.
With rainy conditions and high winds Saturday and Sunday, Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper, who is also an owner/operator of the Oceanana Fishing Pier in Atlantic Beach, said crowds were definitely down from the previous Memorial Day weekend.
“The weather did not help us out much this year,” Mayor Cooper said Monday. “We had a lot of cancelations at our motel on Thursday due to the weather predictions. That is part of living at the beach — the weather. I’m optimistic we’ll make this up during the summer. I’m hopeful that the rain sent visitors to our businesses during the weekend.”
Fort Macon State Park Superintendent Randy Newman said Tuesday attendance numbers were significantly down at the park from the previous Memorial Day weekend.
From Saturday through Monday, there were 13,133 visitors to the park compared to 25,275 in 2022.
“With all of the weather, it was really slow,” Newman said. “We did go ahead and fire the cannons on Saturday in the rain because we had advertised it. We did have some people come for that.”
As for beach visitors, with periodic clearing on Sunday, Newman said visitors did show up on Sunday, which had dangerous swimming conditions due to high winds and surf.
“We had one water rescue Sunday, but that turned out OK,” he said.
Red flags were posted Sunday and Monday at Fort Macon and in Atlantic Beach, warning of the dangerous swimming conditions and rip current threats.
With clearing conditions on Monday, visitors did try to salvage part of the weekend at the beach.
Scott Simone of Lewisburg, Pa., was visiting his family in the county for the past two weeks.
“I like the beaches here. I like what they are doing at Fort Macon to keep it natural,” he said.
He added that while the family stayed inside Saturday, they went offshore fishing Sunday and visited the beach Monday.
Marilena DeLuca of Burlington drove one day to visit Oceanana Fishing Pier and the surrounding area.
“I wanted to honor Memorial Day and all the people that passed away in war,” she said. “I love visiting this beach.”
