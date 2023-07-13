BEAUFORT — While it seems that the school year just ended, the Carteret County Health Department reminds parents and guardians of school age and college-bound students not to wait until the last minute for back-to-school immunizations.
“According to the CDC, vaccines are one of the most effective ways to protect children from serious diseases,” said Kim Davis, nursing director for the Carteret County Health Department, said in a news release. “We urge parents to make sure their children are up-to-date on their immunizations before they head back to school.”
Most vaccines are required when a child enters school for the first time in kindergarten. State law also requires one dose of Tdap vaccine and one dose of meningococcal vaccine for all rising 7th graders or those who reach 12 years of age whichever comes first. Children 17 years of age or older who are entering the 12th grade, must receive one booster dose of the menigococcal vaccine, unless their initial dose was administered on or after their 16th birthday.
Also, the health department reminds families that state law requires every child entering public schools in N.C. receive a health assessment. The assessment must occur within 12 months prior to entering school and can be provided by your child’s doctor. Parents, guardians, or medical providers must provide a completed health assessment transmittal form to the school on or before the first day of school.
The CDC has more information and resources for parents and guardians:
•List of all vaccines required for school attendance, from kindergarten through 12th grade
•CDC’s immunization catch up schedule
•Parents unsure which vaccines their children need at any age, can find out what is needed by taking a short quiz on the CDC website.
•Additional information on vaccine-preventable diseases and immunizations for North Carolina families available at
“We want to make sure that all children are protected from vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Davis. “Getting your child’s immunizations is an important part of keeping them healthy.”
If you have specific questions regarding your child, please contact your child's health care provider or the Carteret County Health Department at 252-728-8550, option 3. You can also refer to the N.C. Immunization Branch website at https://www.immunize.nc.gov/schools/k-12.htm
