BEAUFORT — Carteret County public school officials, in a press release issued Dec. 9, announced several administrative changes. The changes will go into effect Friday, Jan. 6.
Lauren Dudeck, current assistant principal at Newport Elementary School, has been named an early literacy specialist for the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI). Although Dudeck will be an NCDPI employee, she will be based at the Carteret County public school system’s central office in Beaufort. She will work solely with teachers and administrators in Carteret County regarding literacy initiatives.
Laura Parish, current assistant principal at Beaufort Elementary School, will transfer to the position of assistant principal at Newport Elementary School.
Chuck O’Neal, current assistant principal at West Carteret High School, will transfer to the position of assistant principal at Beaufort Elementary School.
Kristen Miller, a retired county school system principal, will serve as an interim assistant principal at Broad Creek Middle School until the end of the 2022-23 school year. Miller replaces Reba Lewis who was recently named principal of Smyrna Elementary School and Down East Middle School. Lewis’ new position took effect Dec. 12.
“We are fortunate to have incredible administrators in Carteret County,” Superintendent Richie Paylor said in the press release. “These mid-year transfers will allow us to continue to serve our students and communities with excellence and without interruption.”
The assistant principal vacancy for West Carteret High School has been posted on the CCPS website.
