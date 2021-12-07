Third-graders at 5 Carteret County schools get big surprise thanks to Bikes for Kids Foundation

BEAUFORT — Third-graders from five Carteret County public schools got a big surprise Monday — brand new bikes.
The early Christmas gifts went to 242 students during a ceremony at Beaufort Elementary School, thanks to Bikes for Kids Foundation, which, through a partnership with school systems and local sponsors, provides bicycles as part of a character building program.
The bikes are provided to third-graders at schools with at least 80% of students qualifying for free breakfast and lunch based on economic need. Students first read a book about character building, then wrote essays about dreaming big and setting goals to achieve their dreams.
Students attending the celebration Monday were not told they would each receive a bike. School officials instead told them only the top three essay winners would receive bikes to make the surprise even bigger at the end. Needless to say, when the announcement was made, third-graders cheered enthusiastically as Beaufort Middle School students rolled them into the gym.
The book’s author and president of Bikes for Kids Foundation, Robert Krumroy of Greensboro, was on hand at BES for the celebration, attended by students from BES, Smyrna Elementary, Harkers Island Elementary, Atlantic Elementary and Newport Elementary schools.
Following the program, Mr. Krumroy said he established the nonprofit in 2002 after being challenged by friends to do something to help economically disadvantaged children.
“If we’re going to influence children, we need to do it in third or fourth grade,” he said. “If we don’t, some of these kids will lose hope. We’re trying to eradicate generational poverty.”
Mr. Krumroy said he’s written a curriculum designed to inspire students to stay in school and achieve their goals. County third-graders read the first book in the curriculum, “Think Big. Work Hard. Be Kind. No Excuses.”
To drive the message home about working hard to achieve goals, Mr. Krumroy interviewed three East Carteret High School seniors during the program who have proven hard work pays off by graduating and attending college. Those featured were seniors Emma Beierwaltes, Keychara Johnson and John Priddy. All said they have kept their grades up since third-grade and will attend college after graduating in June. The seniors encouraged their younger peers to stay in school and work hard.
To further inspire youngsters, the ECHS band, cheerleaders and color guard performed.
As for the top three essay winners, who wrote about achieving their dreams, they were: first place, Fabiola Oliverus, a third-grader at Newport Elementary School; Samuel Hooper, third-grader at BES; and Amiyah Annius, a third-grader at BES.
Following the program, the school system’s chief academic officer Jody McClenny said the message conveyed by Mr. Krumroy was about much more than bikes.
“It’s about their dreams and their future,” she said. “It’s about them working hard to protect that dream. If they work hard, the reward will come and they have a school system and community that will cheer them on as they pursue their dreams.”
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said school officials had been planning the surprise for nearly a year. He thanked everyone who made the day possible, especially those who donated the bikes, Travis and Cassie Burt of Emerald Isle, and all the organizations that helped assemble and deliver them.
“To see this come together, especially at the holidays, is amazing,” he said.
Students who received bikes, like Atlantic Elementary School third-grader Emma Grace Fulcher, said she was surprised and grateful.
“I didn’t think we were going to get the bikes,” she said. “I thought they were going to three people. I’m very thankful. My bike is too small for me and I’ve been using my mom’s bike.”
AES third-grader Kaainon Lear was also shocked at the news.
“I feel really good,” he said. “I have a bike that has flat tires, it’s broken and rusted. I don’t know whether I want a black bike or a blue bike.”
Those assisting with assembling bikes were members of county American Legion Post chapters, the Ann Street United Methodist Church men’s group, Chris Graham and ECHS students.
Mr. Krumroy said he plans to continue his efforts across the nation. So far his organization and sponsors have given out about 100,000 bikes.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.