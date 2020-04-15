MOREHEAD CITY — The allied health programs at Carteret Community College are playing a role in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release issued Friday.
The college has loaned Carteret Health Care two of its four ventilators from the CCC respiratory therapy program and has provided an inventory of personal protective equipment, or PPE, available to the hopsital if needed.
In addition, college officials said they are working closely with CHC’s risk management team to prepare for the possibility of increased COVID-19 cases. The health sciences labs in the college’s Wayne West Building have been assessed for overflow care and for serving as an overnight location for critical health care providers on extended call.
While all of this is going on, CCC respiratory care instructors and all allied health care instructors continue to teach students via online programs.
CCC respiratory care instructors said the national focus on the use of ventilators in treating COVID-19 patients has highlighted the critical need for respiratory therapists.
“Because respiratory therapists are on the front lines and the profession is already experiencing a national labor shortage, the respiratory therapy field needs more trained professionals. Carteret Community College is working online to continue our students’ education,” Trisha Miller, respiratory therapy program chairperson at CCC, said in the release. “Carteret Community College students and faculty in the respiratory therapy program have stepped up to this challenge and are moving forward in a way that will ensure the students will be properly trained upon graduation.”
She added that CCC continues to operate by offering its courses online and is working hard to help ensure students can graduate as close to on schedule as possible. Currently, graduation ceremonies are slated for Thursday, July 30.
Respiratory therapists are the medical personnel who take care of patients with breathing issues and are responsible for the intubation and extubation of patients. They also provide assessment and management of patients on mechanical ventilators.
While the closure of the campus has presented unique challenges, the college has been using its learning management system, Moodle (Open LMS), to meet virtually and to allow students to ask and answer questions in real time. Respiratory care instructors have also been using this technology to hold virtual simulations and online labs, according to the press release.
Instructors said second-year students will begin their final testing with locked-down browsers. If students pass the tests, they will graduate.
“I have the impression from students they are managing these changes fairly well, all things considered,” David Roach, director of clinical education for the CCC respiratory therapy program, said in the release. “I am pleased with how well they have remained flexible and are continuing to learn despite being faced with these challenges.”
