Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will hold a New Year’s Eve Service at 7 p.m. Thursday in the sanctuary. Masks are encouraged and hand sanitizer should be used as you enter the building. Seating will be socially distanced.
Awana Clubs for children ages 4 through fifth grade will meet beginning Sunday, Jan. 10. The club’s youth activities begin at 4:30 p.m. each Sunday.
The church’s monthly Movie Night is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8. Popcorn is available and the January movie will be announced later.
Harlowe UMC
Harlowe United Methodist Church will host free Grab & Go meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9. The 300 meals will include hot potato soup with grilled cheese sandwiches or peanut butter and jelly sandwich meals.
