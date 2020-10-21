Cape Carteret OKs two rezoning requests on Manatee Street

CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners Monday night voted 4-1 to rezone 108 Manatee St. from R13 to B20 and voted 5-0 to rezone 106 Manatee St. from B10 to B20.
The separate votes came during a special session of the Cape Carteret Board of Commissioner via GoToMeeting.
R13 is a residential zone and requires lots to be at least 13,500 square feet. B10 is for office and professional uses and requires 20,000-square-foot lots, while B20 is for office and retail uses and shopping centers. It also requires lots of no less than 20,000 square feet.
Commissioner Mike King cast the sole dissenting vote, saying John McLean, who petitioned for the 108 Manatee St. rezoning, could have accomplished his goal – moving his engineering office from Taylor Notion Road – with a B10 zone, instead of the less restrictive B20.
But the other commissioners, including Steve Martin, disagreed.
“I see no problem with it,” Mr. Martin said.
Commissioner Don Miller made the motion for the B20 zone, Mr. Martin seconded it and commissioners Jeff Waters and Jim Nalitz joined them in the affirmative.
Mr. McLean’s sister, Paxon Holz, requested the B20 zone for 106 Manatee St., which is the site of her real estate office. Ms. Holz is vice chairperson of the town planning board, but did not vote when that panel earlier this month recommended approval of both rezoning requests.
Mr. King voted for the B20 zone for 106 Manatee St. after the board approved B20 for 108, saying it made sense for the two parcel to have matched zoning.
The special meeting was necessary Monday because the board held public hearings on the rezoning requests on GoToMeeting Oct. 12. A state law requires governing boards to wait at least 24 hours before voting on items discussed in public hearings held virtually to give the public additional time to submit written comments.
Town Manager Zach Steffey said Monday night no one had submitted comments since Oct. 12. However, during the hearings that night, a couple of speakers were concerned Mr. McLean, armed with B20 zoning for his property, might put a restaurant on his lot, which is just south of McDonald’s. Mr. McLean at that time said he had no intention of doing that, but wants to move his office and maybe build a storage garage.
The rezoning requests were the only items on the agenda Monday night.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
