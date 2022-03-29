ATLANTIC BEACH — Town officials selected Monday, March 28 both Yard & Company and Stewart Planning to develop a small area plan for the Atlantic Beach Causeway.
The council met for its regular meeting Monday, the first meeting the council’s held in the new town public safety and administration complex. During the meeting, the council voted 4-1, with Councilman Joseph Starling opposed, to award Yard & Company planning firm a contract to create a vision document and Stewart Planning to create the design document for the plan.
The council discussed creating this plan in 2021 and during its planning retreat March 9. The purpose of the plan is to guide development along the town’s commercial corridor, which is primarily located along the Atlantic Beach Causeway and sections of Fort Macon Road.
Mayor Trace Cooper said during the meeting they want to make sure the council’s preferred development, namely commercial or mixed use, goes into the causeway. The council is pursuing a sewer service for the causeway and commercial corridor, to help facilitate commercial development.
“Because we have such a strong staff, I’m comfortable with going with a more visionary firm,” Mayor Cooper said, explaining his support of contracting Yard & Company.
Mr. Starling, meanwhile, said he supported hiring Stewart Planning for both the vision and design work. He said he was more impressed with Stewart Planning’s presentation during the application process.
The council approved a contract with another company at the meeting, this one for a medical billing service. The council unanimously approved an agreement with Tarheel Medical Billing Inc. for medical billing services for the Atlantic Beach Fire Department.
Fire Chief Mike Simpson said at the meeting the department’s existing billing service company has had staffing problems, resulting in a reduced collection rate for the department.
“We’ve dealt with several billing agencies over the last several years,” Chief Simpson said. “We’ve averaged about two to three years per company…This company is one of the largest in North Carolina as far as medical billing.”
The council also unanimously approved a contract with ECI Communications to update the Police Department’s radio system. Police Chief Jeff Harvey said the update is necessary in order to maintain radio communication with state agencies.
In other news at the meeting, Town Manager David Walker welcomed the council during his manager’s report to their first meeting in the new complex. He said the complex’s boardroom is “a living room for the town of Atlantic Beach.”
“It comes after 10 years of planning,” Mr. Walker said. “We look forward to better serving the public with these facilities.”
Mayor Cooper said during council comments he thinks the new complex looks great.
“It was designed from the inside out, with utility in mind first,” he said.
The following also occurred at the meeting:
The council unanimously appointed residents Phil Jones, Phil Hursey and David Johnson to three vacant seats on the town planning board.
The council unanimously appointed resident Brad Jones to a vacant seat on the town board of adjustment.
The council unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, which included approving the 2022 paid parking program, scheduling a public hearing Monday, April 25 at the regular council meeting for a proposed townhouse-style quadraplex on West Terminal Boulevard, guidelines for a memorial tree program at the new public safety and administration complex and approving projects costs from S.F. Ballou for stormwater drainage construction at the corner of East Atlantic Boulevard and Wilson Avenue and on East Boardwalk.
