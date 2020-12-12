90th birthday drive-by celebration planned for Morehead City icon

MOREHEAD CITY — Friends and family of Carteret County living legend John Tunnell are invited to celebrate his 90th birthday this weekend – COVID-19 style.
The family is hosting a drive-by celebration Sunday at Mr. Tunnell’s home in Morehead City. Friends are asked to gather beginning around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection Shepard and 17th streets, lining up on Shepard facing east. At 3 p.m., the parade will drive east on Shepard Street, turning left on 16th Street and pass the Tunnell home in the middle of the block across from Shevans Park.
After passing the Tunnell home, parade motorists are asked to drive out to Arendell Street to disperse.
The family asks participants to remain in their vehicles as they pass by. Weather permitting, Mr. Tunnell will be socially distanced from the street, or in case of inclement weater, on his porch. Those wishing to drop off any cards or such will be greeted by someone who will take items from the cars.
Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles for the occasion and to wave and shout their names as they pass by. The family hopes to keep traffic moving slowly and orderly.
Mr. Tunnell’s granddaughter, Annabel Morris, told the News-Times her family has always thrown large birthday bashes for her grandfather, and they wanted to do the same for his milestone 90th birthday this year. The celebration would have to look a little different with the coronavirus pandemic, however, so they settled on the drive-by parade.
“We wanted to do something for him because 90 is such a big year, not many people see it to that age,” Ms. Morris said. “…So many people know and love him, we wanted to do something for him even with the pandemic.”
Mr. Tunnell has worked at the Sanitary Restaurant in Morehead City for more than 74 years, beginning as a cook when he was just 15 years old. Ms. Morris said he took a couple years off to join the military around age 18, but he came back after two years and has been at the restaurant since. He worked his way up to manager, and Ms. Morris said he’s essentially the restaurant’s “maître d’.”
At high risk of complications from COVID-19, he hasn’t been able to work at the restaurant since the onset of the pandemic, and the family hopes the birthday celebration will help lift his spirits after spending so long away from the people and job he loves.
Mr. Tunnell is known for having an excellent memory and is even the subject of a book about Carteret County heritage written by Ken Humphrey, John Tunnell: ‘The Memory Man.’ Ms. Morris said her grandfather remembers the names of everyone who comes into the restaurant, and he inevitably runs into someone he recognizes everywhere he goes.
“He’s really known all across North Carolina, he always runs into someone he knows, even out of the state,” Ms. Morris said.
In 2015, at Mr. Tunnell’s 85th birthday celebration, longtime friend Frank Timberlake presented him the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, North Carolina’s highest civilian honor bestowed upon residents who have made a major contribution to their community and state.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
