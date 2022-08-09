PELETIER — Cape Carteret has begun a search for a new police chief to replace Bill McKinney, who recently announced his intent to retire at the end of September.
During the board of commissioners’ meeting Monday night in town hall, Town Manager Frank Rush said he is “currently making arrangements to appoint an interim police chief … until a new permanent chief is selected.
“I expect to advertise both internally and externally for the new police chief and plan to begin advertising in the next few weeks,” he said. “My goal is to have a new permanent police chief on board with the town no later than Thanksgiving, if not sooner.”
Zach Steffey, then the town’s manager, hired McKinney as chief in April 2018 after the town commission voted 3-2 in January of that year to dismiss Chief Tony Rivera because of “lack of confidence” in his ability to lead the department. The town initially hired former Morehead City Police Chief Wrenn Johnson as interim chief, and she served in that position until Steffey hired McKinney.
At the time of his hiring, McKinney had been with the department for six years and before that was a Newport police officer and a deputy with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office,
Many residents were unhappy with the town’s dismissal of McKinney and started an ultimately unsuccessful petition to reverse the town’s switch from a mayor-council form of government to a council-manager form, with Steffey promoted from town administrator to manager, responsible for all hiring and firing of employees.
During his tenure, McKinney has focused on community policing, with officers getting out and about and out of their cars more to talk to residents and visitors. He also sparked a revival of the town’s Community Watch program and has had a high presence at town events, such as festivals.
Also during the meeting Monday night, Rush said the town is having a hard time finding a replacement for Officer Mike Bishop who resigned earlier this year.
“The town has advertised this vacancy for the past few weeks, but unfortunately has not received interest from qualified applicants,” Rush said. “We expect to expand our advertising efforts and will also be considering sponsoring one or more individuals to secure Basic Law Enforcement Training.
“Overall, there is a lack of qualified police officer applicants in many communities, and the town will likely need to be creative in our efforts to attract quality applicants.”
In another police department matter, Rush said the town has placed an order for three new police vehicles authorized by the board at its July 11 meeting.
“We expect to take delivery of the vehicles in the coming weeks,” the manager said. All three are Dodge Chargers.
The town in recent years has begun to systematically rotate police and other vehicles in a lease program with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
