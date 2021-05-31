Atlantic Beach Town Council pauses on freeboard requirement to await flood map update

ATLANTIC BEACH — Area property developers and builders will not have to meet new freeboard requirements in Atlantic Beach while officials to see if there are any changes to the town’s flood zones.
The town council met for its regular meeting May 24 in the town hall meeting room on West Fort Macon Road and unanimously approved a motion not to adopt a 1-foot freeboard requirement as part of the town’s unified development ordinance.
The town planning board recommended the wait at its May 4 meeting due to potential pending changes to the flood zone map.
Atlantic Beach planning and zoning director Michelle Eitner said officials have been discussing adding a freeboard to the UDO for about two months. Freeboard is a height above an area’s base flood elevation to which a local government may require structures be built.
“We’re looking at this now due to a new requirement in the community flood insurance rating system,” Ms. Eitner said.
She told the News-Times the town’s next system certification check is scheduled for spring 2022, meaning town officials have until then to consider continuing participation in the community rating system.
The rating system allows municipalities to earn flood insurance discounts for its property owners, with a higher rating equating to a bigger discount. However, state insurance officials, who administer the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s flood insurance program, have added a freeboard requirement to reach higher ratings.
The state is also updating the flood insurance rate maps, or FIRMs, which show special flood hazard areas, base flood elevations and risk premium zones.
Ms. Eitner said Tuesday she anticipates the state will release the new FIRMs later this year. If changes are made to Atlantic Beach’s FIRM, it may affect which properties would require a freeboard for new or significantly improved structures.
Mayor Trace Cooper said a lot of oceanfront property may not require a freeboard under the draft FIRM.
“We’ve got probably until the spring (of 2022) before this has any impact,” the mayor said. “Since (freeboard) is a staff-initiated change, we could bring this up again next month.”
While no public comment was given at Monday’s council meeting, town officials have previously received concerns from property developers and contractors. They’ve said a freeboard requirement would have a significant effect on commercial development, such as requiring larger accessible ramps.
Commissioner M.J. Forrest said he was in agreement with the planning board on waiting to see the results of the FIRM changes.
“Let’s ride it out,” he said. “We don’t know which homes will be affected. We don’t want unintended consequences.”
While the council didn’t adopt the proposed freeboard, it did adopt amendments resulting from the freeboard discussion. The council unanimously amended specific standards for property-use types, allowing structures built after the creation of the FIRMs to have additions built without having to be elevate the existing structure to the base flood elevation.
Ms. Eitner stressed the 50% value regulations still apply. If an existing structure is improved or expanded 50% or more of its assessed value, then it must be brought into compliance with the existing UDO.
The following also occurred at the May 24 meeting:
- The council unanimously scheduled a public hearing for 6 p.m. Monday, June 28 for proposed ordinance amendments to comply with N.C. General Statute 160D.
- The council unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, including a resolution accepting federal American Rescue Plan funds, establishing and maintaining an ARP capital project fund, accepting an easement between the town and Duke Energy Progress for equipment installation at the public safety and administration complex project and minutes from the April 8 council work session and April 26 council meeting.
