Fire rips through Morehead City home early Thursday

MOREHEAD CITY — Officials say three men narrowly escaped a Thursday morning house fire in Morehead City.
According to a release, fire engulfed a mobile home at 247 Old Airport Road around 2:20 a.m. Thursday.
The men reportedly woke up to smoke and flames, and by the time firefighters arrived, one of the men had broken a window to escape the home. Another pushed out an air conditioning unit to crawl out, while the third reportedly left out the back door.
Morehead City Fire/EMS officials reported one man was transported to the hospital.
“It was a very close call,” MCFD Chief Jamie Fulk said. “We’re very lucky we didn’t have three fatalities.”
Officials said the home and its contents are a total loss and two vehicles were damaged by the fire.
The heat damaged an adjacent mobile home, but firefighters were able to protect the occupied home before flames spread, according to the release.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
“Fire officials were not immediately able to determine if smoke detectors were being used, but the residents said they did not hear an alarm go off,” the release states.
The American Red Cross is helping the three men with temporary living arrangements.
