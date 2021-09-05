MOREHEAD CITY — This September, Carteret Big Sweep is encouraging volunteers to “Connect And Collect” as part of Ocean Conservancy’s 36th International Coastal Cleanup, the world's largest volunteer effort to remove and record trash from roadsides, waterways, beaches and the ocean.
Carteret Big Sweep announced its participation in this year’s ICC in a Wednesday. Scheduled public cleanups for ICC Saturday, Sept. 18 in Carteret County are at the following locations and times:
- 8 a.m. at Iron Steamer Beach Access in Pine Knoll Shores.
- 9 a.m. at 10th Street beach access in Morehead City.
- 9 a.m. at Gallants Channel Maritime Property in Beaufort.
- 9 a.m. at The Circle in Atlantic Beach.
- 11 a.m. at Cape Carteret Aquatic Center.
Carteret Big Sweep coordinator Dee Smith said Wednesday in a press release this year’s ICC is a time to “safely reconnect with our ocean and our loved ones while helping to remove debris from roadsides, beaches and waterways.”
“We highlight this annual event to bring awareness to the growing litter and marine debris problem by bringing the community together for one day,” Ms. Smith said. “Additionally, Carteret Big Sweep and Carteret County has continued year-round efforts to keep our county clean with ongoing events and programs.”
The county program said whether participants bring friends to a community event or conduct their own cleanups with their households, they can join the global movement by forming a crew, finding a sport and cleaning it up.
Participants may download the Ocean Conservancy’s Clean Swell app on the Apple App Store and Google Play to record the trash they collect. Cleanup volunteers contribute to the world’s largest database on marine debris by logging the trash they collect in the app. Scientists, researchers, industry leaders and policymakers rely on Ocean Conservancy’s Ocean Trash Index to inform policy and determine solutions to the growing marine debris crisis, the release continues.
Every year, millions of tons of trash — including an estimated 11 million metric tons of plastic waste — flows into the ocean, impacting more than 800 marine species and entering the food chain.
Over the last 35 years of the ICC, more than 16.5 million volunteers have joined cleanup efforts to remove 344 million pounds of trash from beaches and waterways worldwide. In 2020, Carteret County participants collected and recorded 42,789 pounds of trash and debris.
Ocean Conservancy ICC director Allison Schutes said no matter where participants are or the size of their cleanups, “every piece of trash collected by ICC volunteers helps to stem the tide of plastic entering our ocean.”
For more information on locations or to schedule a group cleanup, contact Ms. Smith 252-222-6365.
