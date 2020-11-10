Carteret County adds 13 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, though the number of active cases decreased by 10 to 233.
The additional cases confirmed Tuesday bring Carteret County’s total to 1,519 since March. Of the known cases, 1,270 patients have recovered and 16 have died. The most recent COVID-19 death occurred Nov. 7 and was a resident in their 70s who reportedly had preexisting health conditions.
The county also reported there are six COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, down by one from Monday.
In addition, Carteret Community College announced Tuesday an individual tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases on campus to 10. One is considered active. CCC Public Information Officer Logan Okun said the last known date of exposure to campus was Monday, and those who were in contact with the individual are being notified.
The county noted in its update Tuesday afternoon there will be no update Wednesday, due to the Veteran’s Day holiday, with the next update scheduled for Thursday.
