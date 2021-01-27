Carteret reports 27 COVID-19 cases Wednesday as hospitalizations decline

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials confirmed 27 more COVID-19 cases in Carteret County Wednesday, with active cases increasing by the same amount to 334.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the county has confirmed 3,740 total documented cases of COVID-19, with 3,371 people reportedly recovered and 35 county residents dead.
The number of patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City fell to seven Wednesday, the lowest number reported since early December.
Statewide, officials report confirmed COVID-19 cases are beginning to stabilize after spiking in early January. However, the state’s percentage of positive tests is around 11.2%, still well above the 5% target positivity rate.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday he is extending the modified stay-at-home order, which was set to expire Friday, until Monday, Feb. 28. The executive order imposes a nightly curfew from 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., as well as a mask mandate and other pandemic restrictions.
Health officials urge residents to continue social distancing, wearing a mask when around others not in their household and washing hands frequently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.