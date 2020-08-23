Council to meet Tuesday
The Newport Town Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the town hall boardroom. The meeting will be available to the public online via Zoom.
The council may consider awarding a contract for road repairs at the meeting. This contract is related to reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Hurricane Florence in 2018.
Requests to participate in in the meeting online via Zoom may be sent by email to Assistant Town Manager Teresa Fulk at tfulk@townofnewport.com. Requests must be sent by 3 p.m. Monday.
