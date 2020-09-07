ATLANTIC BEACH — The council will discuss Tuesday the seasonal speed limit change along Fort Macon Road.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council will meet at 2 p.m. for its regular work session. According to the work session agenda, the council will discuss the seasonal change in the speed limit along Fort Macon Road. Each year, the speed limit is reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph during the summer tourism season, then changed back when the season is over.
Recently, homeowners on West Fort Macon Road in the Cotton Bay Ridge subdivision have requested having the area where the speed limit is reduced extended to include their neighborhood.
Mayor Trace Cooper said Cotton Bay Ridge residents want the reduction so low-speed vehicles may be driven safely in the area. LSVs are only allowed on state roads if the road’s speed limit is 35 mph or less. Any requests for changes to speed limits on a state road must be submitted to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The following is also on the agenda for the Tuesday work session:
- A report on the stormwater drainage plans for the west end of town.
- A report on the submission to the Federal Emergency Management Act for reimbursement.
- A tentative schedule for construction and staff relocation for the proposed public safety building, which has been designed and proposed for the sites of the existing town hall, fire station and former public works department building.
The public may join the meeting online via webinar. Anyone who wishes to participate in the meeting may visit the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com/virtual-meeting-2/.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com
