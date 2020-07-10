Carteret County confirms 7 new COVID-19 cases Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County reported an additional seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total to 133 cases overall.
According to an update on the county’s website, carteretcountync.gov, 40 of those cases are considered active, while 89 patients have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements.
The Carteret County Health Department reported Friday a fourth county resident died of complications related to COVID-19 Wednesday.
The county provides case count updates via its website by 4 p.m. weekdays. There is also a county map of cases organized by zip code.
As of Friday, local health providers have conducted 2,812 COVID-19 tests, with 2,387 negative results, two inconclusive and 290 pending tests.
The health department encourages residents who think they may have COVID-19 to get tested, even if they are not symptomatic. Residents should contact their health care provider or the health department to determine if they meet criteria for testing.
