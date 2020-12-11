Emerald Isle commission OKs stormwater plan contract

EMERALD ISLE — Commissioners by a 5-0 vote Tuesday night authorized Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp to execute a contract for development and implementation of a comprehensive stormwater management plan.
The historic moment, for a low-lying barrier island town long plagued by occasional flooding from heavy rain events and sometimes deluged by complaints from residents and business owners, came during the commission’s monthly meeting, conducted via GoToWebinar.
The money to pay for the $386,000 contract with Moffatt & Nichol, a global engineering firm with an office in Raleigh, will come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Commissioner Jim Normile made the motion to authorize the project and hailed it as a big step forward for the town and its property owners.
In an interview Wednesday, Mr. Zapp explained that in order to get the FEMA money, the plan and its implementation will be broken into pieces and bids will be awarded for plans and segments of work as the process moves forward.
“We could have spent our own money (for the whole comprehensive plan at one time) and then asked for reimbursement, and they (FEMA) said we could do that,” Mr. Zapp said. But, he added, FEMA representatives also said that’s never been done.
Not willing to test the federal emergency funding system with something that’s never been done, Mr. Zapp said he gave the agency a “polite no.”
What it all means is that instead of waiting for Moffatt & Nichol to prepare the whole plan, then begin work to implement it, there will be as many as eight to 10 small plans for specific areas.
There will be winners and losers in that system. For example, East Reed Drive, which has had among the worst flooding problems in town, has been identified as a top priority for drainage improvements. Instead of waiting until a townwide plan is developed before work is done, that area will likely see a plan and implementation relatively sooner.
It might seem like putting the cart before the horse, Mr. Zapp said in the interview Wednesday, but when he asked the town’s FEMA representative if there was any other way to do it under FEMA’s 428 program, the answer was no.
Section 428 of the Stafford Act states the program is intended to reduce project costs for the federal government, increase flexibility in the administration of such assistance, expedite the assistance and provide financial incentives for timely and cost-effective completion of projects with such assistance.
Other high priorities, Mr. Zapp said, include Cedar Street on the soundside of town off Sound Drive and the Cape Emerald subdivision off Coast Guard Road.
During the meeting Tuesday night, Commissioner Mark Taylor asked if all areas of town with flooding problems would eventually be addressed.
“We have to figure out a way to take care of the small spots,” he said.
“Everyone is equally important,” Mr. Zapp replied.
Although the town has an extensive stormwater drainage system for the flood-prone Coast Guard Road corridor and there are private systems in some developments, town Planning Director Josh Edmondson told the board earlier this year too much flooding still occurs after thunderstorms, not just tropical storms and hurricanes.
Without a plan and some tougher stormwater rules, the town, he said, would likely see more flooding from smaller storm in the future, as redevelopment replaces smaller old homes with larger new ones, impervious surface increases and remaining vacant and more marginally suitable properties are developed.
The town plans to implement some new stormwater rules in the future.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
