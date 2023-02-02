NEWPORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office reported Feb. 2 that deputies have arrested a man following an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty.
According to the report, deputies on Jan. 31 arrested Michael Scott Fleming, 26, of 805 Chatham St., Mann’s Mobile Home Park in Newport, following an investigation.
Deputy Jessica Newman, who investigated the case, said Fleming is accused of malicious torture and cruelty to his own dog. The incidents are still under investigation, and additional charges may be forthcoming.
Fleming has been charged with four counts of felony cruelty to animals and three probation violations. He is currently being held in the Carteret County Detention Center in Beaufort under a combined $111,000 bond and has already had his first court appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.