Community college holds MLK Day of Service to aid campus food pantry, 2 area nonprofits

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College employees joined Monday for the college’s second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
As well as restocking CCC’s food pantry, employees assembled care bags for The MirIAM, a recovery home for women struggling with substance abuse issues, and the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter.
Monday is the 27th anniversary of the national movement to do service in honor of the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s become part of the national holiday that commemorates Dr. King’s legacy of justice and peace for all races.
Those participating said they enjoyed having a way to help others and honor Dr. King.
“It’s a great tradition we’ve started at the college and a great way to honor Dr. King,” Ed Ladenburger, director of instructional support and distance learning, said. “The community college loves our community.”
Of special concern for some was the restocking of the campus food pantry, which is in the college’s Mentoring, Advising and Planning for Success (MAPS) Center.
Doree Hill, dean of arts and sciences and academic success, who oversees the pantry, said there’s been an increased demand for food.
“We’re getting depleted. I sent out an email right before the holidays asking for employee donations, but especially now with inflation and the start of the new semester, the need is greater,” she said. “Folks have been wonderful here about keeping it supplied.”
It’s mainly CCC employees that have kept the pantry stocked with nonperishable food items such as spaghetti and sauce, canned tuna, granola bars, peanut butter and various pastas.
Ms. Hill said the items she has noticed disappearing the most are peanut butter, pasta and food that can be used to prepare meals at home. Students can either eat in the MAPS Center or take items home. Food utensils and water, along with a microwave, are provided for students wanting to eat on campus. Trash bags are offered for those wanting to take items home.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini thanked those who donated and volunteered for the Day of Service.
“We want to honor Dr. King’s legacy of service and his vision of being a community that works to end injustice, especially poverty, racism and violence,” she said.
Dr. Mancini added that the public is welcome to donate items year-round to the campus food pantry.
“The need is so much more than we realize,” she said.
Suggested food to give includes spaghetti sauce, tuna fish, granola bars, peanut butter, jelly, juice boxes, bottled water, canned goods, microwaveable pasta meals and hygiene products.
Those interested in donating items can drop them off 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the MAPS Center, which is located on the first floor of the Smith Building.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.