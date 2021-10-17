West Carteret Water Corp. celebrates 30th anniversary, growth

OCEAN — West Carteret Water Corp. celebrated 30 years of pumping water to customers in western Carteret County during a ceremony Tuesday at its headquarters off Highway 24.
In addition, according to general manager Lisa Smith-Perri, the nonprofit corporation celebrated the completion of phase five of its ongoing improvement project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The $12.5 million project, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, included construction of a 750,000-gallon elevated water storage tank, as well as improvements to the system’s water treatment plant with a new aerator, softener vessel and generator.
In addition, Ms. Smith-Perri said there have been new wells built and a 12-inch water transmission main line installed recently.
Officials originally hopes the expansion project would add about 400 customers to the system, but it ended up resulting in about 900.
“We’re very proud to be able to celebrate the 30 years of service and the completion of the project,” Ms. Smith-Perri said.
After the celebration, the company held its annual board of directors meeting.
WCWC’s office and treatment facility is in Ocean, 5 miles east of Cape Carteret, and the operation has five deep wells. The corporation serves a customer base of residential, commercial and institutional members on distribution lines from Gethsemane Memorial Park near Morehead City, along the Highway 24 corridor, to the White Oak River in Cedar Point. In addition to several unincorporated communities, such as Gales Creek, Broad Creek and Ocean, West Carteret Water Corp. serves Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point and Peletier.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.