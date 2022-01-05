BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education unanimously approved Tuesday keeping masks optional inside school buildings, despite the rise in COVID-19 cases in the county and state due to the omicron variant.
The board also adopted the most recent N.C. Department of Health and Human Services StrongSchools Toolkit protocols that include those who test positive for COVID-19 quarantine for five days, then wear a mask in school for five additional days. Previously, those who tested positive isolated for seven or 10 days.
Board member Katie Statler, who made the motion to keep masks optional and adopt the most recent NCDHHS standards, further added that bullying of those wearing or not wearing masks in schools would not be tolerated.
Board member Dennis Goodwin provided the second, with fellow members unanimously approving the motion. John McLean was absent from the meeting.
Prior to the vote, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson reviewed COVID-19 statistics and the most recent NCDHHS recommendations. He further pointed out that students had been out of school since Dec. 17 for the winter holidays. Students reported back to classrooms Wednesday.
“There have been multiple changes to the toolkit while students and staff were out for holiday break,” he said during the meeting held in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
During the public comment time prior to the vote, one parent, Cara Montford of Newport, asked that the mask requirement be reinstated in schools.
“I am asking that masks be mandated back in schools again because of the increase in COVID cases,” she said.
No other parents attended the meeting to speak.
New requirements included in the StrongSchools Toolkit and approved by the board Tuesday include:
· Staff and students who have symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, should get tested and isolate from others while waiting for a result.
· Staff and students who test positive, regardless of vaccination status, and do not have symptoms should isolate from others for five days, then wear a mask for five additional days.
· Staff and students who test positive, regardless of vaccination status, and have symptoms should isolate from others until fever-free and symptoms are improving. Individuals should isolate for at least five days since symptoms began and then wear a mask for five additional days.
· Staff and students who are exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are not vaccinated should stay away from others for five days, get tested on day five after exposure, and if they test negative, return to school while wearing a mask for five additional days.
· Staff and students who are exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are vaccinated and eligible for a booster, but not yet boosted, should stay away from others for five days, get tested on day five after exposure, and if they test negative, return to school while wearing a mask for five additional days.
· Staff and students who are exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are vaccinated, and have either received a booster or are not yet eligible for a booster, do not need to stay away from others, but should wear a mask for 10 days.
As for the most recent school statistics, Dr. Jackson said there were 13 positive COVID-19 cases reported for students the week of Dec. 13. The same week there were 90 students and five staff members excluded from school due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The percentage of quarantined students testing positive for COVID-19 the week of Dec. 13 was 2.2%.
He added that as of Jan. 1, the county’s overall positivity rate stood at 11.9%. As of Jan. 3, the rate remained at 11.9%.
In September, county school board members voted to make masks optional once the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate fell below 5%, which happened in October. Then, at their Nov. 4 meeting, members voted to remove the 5% metric and instead review other statistics in addition to the positivity rates.
After Dr. Jackson’s presentation, Ms. Statler asked if he planned to apply for N95 masks that Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday would be made available for school employees.
“We want our staff to feel safe,” she said.
Dr. Jackson said he does intend to apply for the N95 masks.
“We want to make them available to our staff,” he said.
