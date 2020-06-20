Cedar Point seeks $600K in federal money for park improvements

CEDAR POINT — The town’s waterfront park was closed most of this past week because of flooding from a severe thunderstorm Tuesday night, but town staff announced Thursday it’s seeking a federal grant for improvements there.
During the Cedar Point Board of Commissioners’ meeting, Town Administrator David Rief said he has applied for $600,000 in U.S. Department of Defense money through Allies for Cherry Point’s Tomorrow to build a boardwalk across marsh to connect Boathouse Creek Walking Trails, off Masonic Avenue, to the Cedar Point Natural Area in the Croatan National Forest.
The money would also be used to install a handicapped-accessible kayak launch and restroom facilities in the park, which borders Boathouse Creek and White Oak River.
There is $50 million available, Mr. Rief said, and most of other entities are seeking more than Cedar Point, in one case as much as $24 million to build a school.
“Keep your fingers crossed,” Mr. Rief told commissioners.
ACT was formed in the 1990s by a group of concerned civic and business leaders to advocate for Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and Fleet Readiness Center East.
ACT advocates for the existence and success of the base in Havelock and, according to its website, tries to facilitate coordinated regional land-use planning and military-community partnerships that improve the quality of life for people on base.
Cherry Point is about 24 miles from Cedar Point.
The town bought the 56 acres of park for $2.8 million from the N.C. Masons in 2019 after voters in 2018 approved a $2.5 million bond referendum.
Town officials have sought and been awarded, but not yet received, about $1.5 million in state grant money to help purchase the park and defray the bond costs, but have not received any money to build planned amenities, such as the kayak launch and restroom facilities.
The park is chiefly a series of walking trails, but a reason for the purchase was to protect water quality in the river by keeping the land from being developed into waterfront condominiums, as was permissible until the purchase.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
