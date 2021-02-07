MOREHEAD CITY — High school sophomores, juniors and seniors with an interest in fisheries management are encouraged to apply for an American Fisheries Society internship by the upcoming deadline, Monday, Feb. 15.
The Hutton Junior Fisheries Biology Program, run through the AFS, is a paid summer internship for current high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. According to the organization, the goal of the program is to engage, inspire and diversify the next generation of fisheries professionals.
If selected, the student will be placed with a mentor located within 45 minutes of their residence, working alongside scientists and other students in a local fisheries lab group. There are two sites in Carteret County participating as mentoring institutions this summer — the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences and N.C. State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology, both located in Morehead City.
“This fellowship is a wonderful opportunity for high school students of all backgrounds to spend a summer working on the water and in a university setting. It gives them a paid opportunity to explore the world of fisheries science in an idyllic setting,” IMS scientist Dr. Stacy Zhang said. “Fellows in our lab would spend the summer learning the ins and outs of fisheries science. They will conduct novel research, help with field work, and run experiments that investigate critical questions in fisheries ecology and conservation. Such an opportunity would be a memorable experience for anyone who is interested in coastal seas and fisheries.”
CMAST officials also encourage local high school students to apply.
“Our approach to mentoring high school students is having them actively participate in our fisheries research —the Hutton Fellowship allows for that interaction,” CMAST professor Jeff Buckel said. “We encourage our local high school students to apply for a Hutton Fisheries Fellowship.”
More information about the Hutton fellowship, including an application, can be found online at hutton.fisheries.org.
