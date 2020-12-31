Carteret County reports 26th COVID-19 death

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials announced Thursday the county has received another confirmed report of a resident who died from complications related to COVID-19.
Officials stated the death, the 26th recorded in Carteret County, occurred Wednesday and was an individual in their 80s with preexisting health conditions.
“Our sympathies to the family and loved ones of this resident,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the release announcing the death. “As we continue with Phase 1a to vaccinate those healthcare workers at high risk, per the State guidelines, we ask for your patience and cooperation in continuing to practice the 3W’s; wear masks when around others, wait 6ft apart from others, and wash your hands often.
“Once the Health Department has met the vaccine demand for the healthcare providers and is approved to move into Phase 1b, the County will send out an additional release to notify the residents,” Ms. Cannon continued.
Meanwhile, county health officials reported 54 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, for 2,929 total cases confirmed in Carteret County since March. The number of active cases dropped dramatically, however, from 543 reported Wednesday down to 320 active cases Thursday. The number of recorded recovered individuals stands at 2,583.
Hospitalizations reported at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City remained steady at 11, down from a high of 16 recorded last week.
With county offices closed Friday for the New Year holiday, the next COVID-19 update will be released next week.
