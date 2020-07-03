CARTERET COUNTY — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Carteret County remains at 104 heading into the Fourth of July holiday weekend as the state reports a record number of new cases Friday.
The county said in its Thursday COVID-19 update there would not be another case update until Monday because county offices are closed Friday in observance of Independence Day. The county provides updated COVID-19 case numbers via its website, carteretcountync.gov, by 4 p.m. weekdays. The website also contains an updated map of Carteret County displaying cases broken down by zip code.
As of Thursday, 41 of the 104 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Carteret County were considered active.
Statewide, North Carolina reported a record 2,099 new COVID-19 cases Friday. It is the first time the single-day case increase has exceeded 2,000 and marks the 10th day in a row the state is reporting more than 1,000 new daily cases.
Hospitalizations in North Carolina also hit a new single-day record Friday with 951 patients currently hospitalized.
“We are seeing significant spread of the virus and it is very concerning,” N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement Friday. “Today we have the highest reported day of new cases and hospitalizations — and that should be a warning to us all as we go into this holiday weekend. We don’t get a holiday from COVID-19. We all need to wear a face covering, avoid crowds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.