Proposed changes to parking, beach driving in EI draw mixed reviews

EMERALD ISLE — If and when Emerald Isle town commissioners seek public comment on possible changes to the beach access parking fee structure and the time period during which strand driving permitted, they seem likely to get an earful.
The commission, during a 2021 goal-setting meeting Dec. 8, discussed extending to seven days a week the $10 per day fee for parking at the eastern and western ocean regional access facilities. Currently the fee is charged Fridays, Saturday, Sundays and holidays from mid-April through mid-September.
The goal listed from the Dec. 8 meeting states commissioners support charging the fees seven days a week, and staff recommends moving the start of paid parking to mid-March, although town residents and property owners are eligible for two free parking passes.
The parking fees pay for maintenance of the access facilities and salaries for lifeguards, but the proposals are dividing people, in part depending upon where they live.
Maureen Williams, who lives in the Star Hill development in Cape Carteret, said in an email Monday, “I’m very upset! I understand the Friday-Sunday and I support that. I imagine that’s when a majority of ‘guests’ visit the beach. Some weeks we go 3-4 times between Monday-Thursday all summer. It’s why we live here! But that will no longer happen unless I find a friend on the island with room in their driveway.”
The town, she said, “will make the beach unaffordable for a lot of (Carteret County) residents, and that breaks my heart.”
Generally, the driving period on the beach runs Sept. 15 to April 30. The latest proposal would reduce the period to Oct. 1 through March 15.
Emerald Isle resident Diane Schools said she thinks it’s “time for a shorter driving season. Our vacation season is much longer, and many families with young children come when rates are cheaper,” she added.
“There's more driving, more visitors, and less beach! More patrolling (by town police) is also needed,” she continued.
Terri Hepler, who said she lives at The Point nine months of the year, supports the beach driving change.
“There’s been a lot of changes at the point,” she said. “When the beach was wide enough for driving and they opened it back up, it was mostly just fisherman and people wanting to park and enjoy the beach. As the years went on, word got out that you could drive on the beach and it became a place for kids to joyride.”
September, she said, is so warm there are still many children on the beach, “and I have seen some very close calls with kids and trucks.”
One option, she said, would be to keep trucks toward The Point and put up a barricade further down the beach, which would give families a place to play and give fishermen plenty of room, too.
Samantha Salter Ratliff said she lived in Emerald Isle when she was younger, and doesn’t visit as much from her Morehead City home.
“There were so many things to do as a kid,” she said. “I don't go to Emerald Isle much anymore but … increasing parking rates and the ability to drive on the beach isn’t fair to those who live here year round and wait for non-touristy seasons to enjoy.”
Patricia Self, who lives on the mainland west of Emerald Isle, said she moved to the county in 2018 with the expectation of visiting the beach when she wished to do so.
“When charges started on weekends, I made my visits during the week,” she said. “I have limited walking distances and parking became a problem. I still made my trips. I pay my taxes and feel as a resident, these should be enough to gain me access with no additional charges. I hope someone listens to us seniors.”
Patty Skiff of Cape Carteret agreed.
“We gladly pay taxes here, especially the ‘mom and pop’ businesses,” she said. “This totally is not fair to us that live and work here year round. It spits in the faces of the people who support Carteret County year round. We … should be considered differently than non-residents and tourists.”
Joy Ragan of Swansboro said she understands the proposed limitation on beach driving.
“I have seen several very close calls between children and trucks with drivers enjoying the scenery and not seeing kids,” she said.
She disagreed about the parking fee time period extension unless changes are made, however, stating the fee was “too much” for those in the community.
Anne Norton of Cedar Point said she is a frequent Emerald Isle beach driver and believes it’s mostly visitors who cause problems by driving inappropriate vehicles and going too fast.
“These people should be held accountable and not ruin the privilege of driving on the beach for the rest of us,” she said. “Reducing the amount of time available to drive on the beach will not solve the problems … such as a hazard to children.”
