CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners Monday night approved a budget amendment to add funds to the Cape Carteret Police Department, but not without a familiar discussion.
The 4-1 vote came during the board’s monthly session, conducted on GoToMeeting, and added $19,000 to the department’s budget for overtime pay, pay for part-time officers and police vehicle maintenance costs that have already exceeded the amount budgeted.
Commissioner Mike King voted against the amendment, roughly six months after he was the sole opposition to adopting the 2020-21 town budget in June 2020. At that time, Mr. King said he couldn’t vote for the budget because it dedicated too much money to the police department at the expense of other needs, such as parks and recreation and street repairs.
The $1.63 million town budget allocated $119,345 in state Powell Bill money for street repairs and maintenance, or 7.3% of overall expenditures. Parks and recreation got $26,190, or 1.6%, while the police department got $576,532, or 35.3% of the total.
That budget added half an officer – the employee splits time between police duties and code enforcement – to the seven officers the department had in fiscal year 2019-20.
Monday, Mr. King said he still believes the town spends too much on a police department that’s larger than it needs to be.
Statewide, he said, departments average 2.5 officers per 1,000 residents, a figure that equates to five officers in Cape Carteret.
“We have 7.5,” he said. “It makes it difficult to do some (other) things.”
Commissioner Steve Martin questioned the maintenance costs and the police department’s staffing levels at certain times, but got satisfactory answers from Chief Bill McKinney and voted for the amendment.
Chief McKinney, who during budget deliberations had requested eight officers, said it had been a tough year, with one officer out of work for months because of an off-the-job injury. He said he’s had to fill in coverage gaps with part-time officers and overtime.
He also noted that maintenance costs increase as vehicles age, and the town gets more mileage out of its police vehicles than most towns, choosing to keep them longer to avoid tax increases to pay for new ones.
Commissioner Don Miller, a former Cape Carteret police chief, and Commissioner Jeff Waters, a former Emerald Isle police chief, also voted for the amendment, as did Commissioner Jim Nalitz.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.