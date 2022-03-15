BEAUFORT — A three-car collision Tuesday afternoon resulted in two drivers receiving medical transport, one by airlift.
A report of a motor vehicle collision with injuries went out over the emergency scanner at 3:36 p.m. on Tuesday. Beaufort Fire Department and N.C. Highway Patrol personnel arrived at the scene, near the intersection of Highway 101 and Steel Tank Road, to a collision between a black Honda Civic, a black Chevrolet Suburban SUV and a Black Dodge Ram truck.
Traffic was reduced to one lane as emergency personnel provided medical attention, then medical transport, to those injured and cleared the vehicles from the road.
Trooper Robert Melby said all the vehicles had been traveling south on Highway 101 when the collision occurred. According to Trooper Melby, Charles Garner of Beaufort, the driver of the truck, failed to reduce speed, striking Aaron Piner of Beaufort, the driver of the SUV. Ms. Piner, in turn, was propelled into the back of the Civic, driven by Jamie Taylor of Atlantic, with her adult son Gregory as a passenger.
Trooper Melby said Mr. Garner was airlifted to Vidant Medical in Greenville, while Ms. Taylor was taken by ambulance to Carteret Health Care. The others involved in the collision reported no injuries.
Trooper Melby said Mr. Garner has been charged with failure to reduce speed.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
