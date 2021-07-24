ATLANTIC BEACH — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association will hold its annual business conference beginning Saturday at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Atlantic Beach.
The conference lasts through Tuesday and will bring together sheriffs and law enforcement personnel from across the state to talk about key issues facing the industry and share ideas about how to better serve communities.
According to a Friday release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, which is hosting the annual conference this year, sheriffs in attendance plan to discuss topics such as crisis communication, civil commitments and transportation and NCSA resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.