Food drive for pantries underway
The Food Waste and Recovery Program of the Carteret Food and Health Council is holding a food drive for Carteret County food pantries now through Monday, Dec. 20.
Last year the nonprofit collected 2,000 pounds of food, helping hundreds of families.
Donation boxes are placed at several businesses to collect nonperishable food items.
Boxes are located in Beaufort at Salty Catch Seafood, Piggly Wiggly, Brasserie Cafe, Coastal Community Market, Dollar General and Beaufort Drug. In Morehead City, boxes are at Williams Hardware, Dollar General on Bridges Street, Starbucks on Arendell Street, Reeds Coffee Shop and the Center for Marine Sciences and Technology building, and in Newport, boxes are at Town and Country IGA, Shortway Brewery and Stable Grounds Coffee Shop.
For more information visit facebook.com/CarteretFoodandHealthCouncil.
Beaufort commission meets Monday
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will take up the subject of unpaid utility balances when it convenes for its December meeting Monday.
The board meets virtually at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To join the public meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/89553161008?pwd=a3NoTGxuVU9NOFJhdlQ2bjVKUmJNZz09.
Commissioners will consider establishing a grant program to help those with unpaid utility bills following a staff proposal last month to use $99,000 in federal American Recovery Plan Act funds to help the 120 accounts past due.
Other items on the agenda for Monday include a discussion on returning to in-person meetings, a public hearing for a rezoning request and the consent agenda.
Cedar Point board to meet Tuesday
The Cedar Point Board of Commissioners will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
The major items on the agenda are consideration of four voluntary annexation requests from residential property owners and discussion and possible approval of the commercial site plan for the proposed Carteret Heart and Vascular medical office at 1069 Highway 24.
In addition, U.S. Marines will come pick up the town’s collection of toys, bicycles and other items for the annual Toys for Tots drive, a project of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.
County planners meet Monday
The Carteret County Planning Commission will hold its monthly meeting Monday in Beaufort beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex at 302 Court House Square.
On the agenda for the meeting are two separate items related to development of Coastal Meadows section one, a 14-lot residential subdivision located off Stella Road in Stella. The developers, E & J Developers LLC, are requesting performance bond approval for infrastructure and final plat approval for the development.
The commission will also consider approval of previous meeting minutes when it convenes.
Agency sets special meeting
The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency Board of Directors, doing business as the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department, will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The purpose of the meeting is to amend the cost of a new ambulance.
The meeting will be at the WCFD station on Sherwood Avenue in Cedar Point.
Council members to take oaths
New and returning members of the Morehead City Council will take their oaths of office during the regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of city hall at 1100 Bridges St. Council members George Ballou and Harvey Walker, along with Mayor Jerry Jones, will be sworn in during the meeting to formally begin their terms on the city’s top governing board.
Once sworn in, Mr. Ballou, the highest vote-getter in the Nov. 2 municipal contest, will commence his fifth, four-year term. Mr. Walker, who previously served on the council from 2011-19 before losing reelection in November 2019 to council member David Horton, beat out one-term incumbent Keri McCann to claim the second open seat on the council.
Mayor Jones ran unopposed and will begin his 12th, two-year mayoral term.
A full agenda will be released prior to the meeting at moreheadcitync.org/agendacenter.
