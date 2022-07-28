CARTERET COUNTY — As a blast from a blank gun illuminates a classroom, a pair of law enforcement officers waste little time before closing the gap to their target.
The recorded sounds of screams saturate the hallway, making communication difficult. With non-verbal signals and predetermined positioning, the team moves in tandem to prepare for a high-risk breach.
The officers are just a few of the 150 personnel that participated in active shooter training exercises held Tuesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 28 at West Carteret High School.
Law enforcement agents discussed tactics and received verbal instructions before putting their skills to the test in live-action scenarios that took place in the hallways and classrooms of the school.
The intense training simulated dangerous, real-life situations complete with hostages, victims and assailants, all of whom came from different backgrounds to volunteer for the role play.
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck spared a few minutes between drills to provide insight on the necessity of the training.
"We hope and pray that nothing ever happens in our schools like we've seen across the nation," Buck said. "If something were to transpire, we want to be in the best position that we can be to respond and eliminate that threat as quickly and efficiently as we can. It is so important because we are talking about protecting our most valuable resources and folks who are most vulnerable in our society."
The exercise comes on the heels of a recent announcement for an increased presence of law enforcement in all of Carteret County's 18 schools by the beginning of the school year.
According to the sheriff's office's website, there are currently five resource officers employed within Carteret County who serve approximately 7,800 students.
Having a law enforcement officer in every school would be a tremendous increase in the security of students and faculty, explained Buck.
"Just having that officer right there eliminates your response time," Buck said. "Even a minute seems like a long time when something serious is transpiring, so being able to have that law enforcement officer physically located in the school is really critical."
In addition to officers having an increased presence in the schools, Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson also touched on creating a safer learning atmosphere with countywide updates to camera systems, exterior door controls and general safety audits.
"We're really investing in the safety of the buildings, hardening our schools, so to speak," Jackson said. "Our children are so precious, and we all have that responsibility to keep them safe."
At the end of Thursday's training session, instructors had time to review and evaluate each officers' performance. From there, individual direction was given to increase each officer's efficiency.
State and local agencies participating in the exercise included North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Carteret Community College, Carteret County Public School System, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort Police Department, Morehead City Police Department, Newport Police Department, Emerald Isle Police Department and N.C. Marine Patrol.
