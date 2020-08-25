Carteret County reports 5 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — County health officials confirmed five additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, while the number of active cases declined by the same amount to 47.
Carteret County stands at 485 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March, with 432 people reportedly recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The county has recorded six deaths related to the virus, the most recent of which occurred July 25.
In the its daily update, posted to carteretcountync.gov, the county reported health providers have conducted 6,367 COVID-19 tests to date, with 132 pending results as of Tuesday.
The update also contains a county map with confirmed cases broken down by zip code. The Newport zip code, 28570, has seen the largest concentration of COVID-19 cases with 197 confirmed cases and one death. The Morehead City zip code, 28557, follows with 108 reported cases and no deaths.
Health officials encourage residents to wash their hands frequently, wear a face covering and wait 6 feet apart.
