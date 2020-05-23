Cape Carteret board OKs parking lot paving, sidewalks

CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners during a special meeting Friday took steps to improve the aesthetics and safety around town hall, voting to spend money to build new sidewalks and pave a gravel parking lot.
“This is another step in the right direction to beautify and modify our town property,” Commissioner Steve Martin said during the meeting.
The session was conducted on the GoToMeeting platform.
The board, by unanimous vote, awarded a contract for paving of the parking lot off Manatee Street, just south and west of the town hall on Dolphin Street, to low bidder East Carolina Builders of Newport for $8,020.
The other bidders were Onslow Paving and Grading of Jacksonville and Tripp Brothers of Ayden. Both of those bids were more than twice as high as the bid from East Carolina.
East Carolina Builders’ previous work for the town includes replacement of a culvert under Star Hill Drive and repaving that section of the road after the culvert was destroyed by Hurricane Florence in 2018.
The board, also in a 5-0 vote, authorized the town public works department to build sidewalks on the south and east side of the parking lot.
The one on the south side will extend across the rear of town hall and connect to another new sidewalk that will lead through the center of the Community Park behind town hall. That park is where the town holds musical concerts and other events, such as its fall, spring and Christmas festivals.
Commissioner Mike King agreed with Mr. Martin about the need for the sidewalks and parking lot paving.
“This is part of a plan I proposed nine years ago,” he said. “Everything looks very good, and this is a good time to do it. We have a little money.”
The estimated cost of the in-house sidewalk project is $7,200, according to Town Manager Zach Steffey, with $4,300 of that for the concrete and boards to be used to form the 5-foot-wide walkways, which will comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
The town will use $5,225 from money compiled in motor vehicle tag fees, plus $1,975 left in the 2019-20 public works budget to pay for the work.
Together with the paved parking lot, Mr. Steffey said it should soon be much safer for the public to get to and use the grassed Community Park, which features a stage and a gazebo.
Mr. Steffey said the top surface of the sidewalks will be 2 inches above ground level and will be completed before the paving of the parking lot, which will feature 2 inches of asphalt in order to ensure a smooth walking transition for pedestrians.
Also during the meeting Friday morning, the board approved an $8,800 contract for repair of a portion of a seawall along Bogue Sound in the town park at the end of Bogue Sound Drive.
The contract went to Norris Marine Construction and Landscaping of Peletier. The company a few years ago rebuilt a pier in another town park at the end of Bayshore Drive, and the town was satisfied with the work.
The other bidders for the 58-foot repair job were Seacoast Marine Construction and Harber Contracting, both of Peletier.
Norris Marine will install a vinyl seawall with a wood cap. The price includes tiebacks and fill-dirt.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
